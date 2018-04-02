Missouri Western closes oldest residence hall

ST. JOSEPH (AP) — Missouri Western State University is closing the oldest residence hall on campus.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports that the St. Joseph university decided to mothball Logan Hall for the fall because of its structural condition. The hall was built in 1971 and has an occupancy of 86. Space is available in six other residence halls that will remain open.

Western's director of residential life, Nathan Roberts, said a decision hasn't been made on what to do with the hall. He says administrators will assess enrollment trends before determining whether the hall will be put back into use with some renovation or knocked down so something new can be built in its place. The location is ideal because no other residence hall is closer to the student union.