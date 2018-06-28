Missouri Western State Raises Tuition

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) - It appears likely that students at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph will be paying more tuition next year. The university's governing board on Wednesday approved a 9.5 percent tuition increase. If the state's education commissioner approves the increase, students will pay $202.96 per credit hour for the next school year.

That's an increase of $17.61 per credit hour. The education commissioner must approve the increase because it is above a cap imposed by state lawmakers in 2007. The law ties tuition hikes to the consumer price index, which is roughly 3 percent.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports that the board also approved a 3 percent increase for room and board. Room and board packages vary, but the average increase will be between $158 and $212 per year.