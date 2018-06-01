Missouri Western Will be Tobacco-Free Next Year

ST. JOSEPH (AP) - Tobacco will be banned on the Missouri Western State University campus in St. Joseph, beginning July 1, 2013.

Faculty, staff and students were notified of the change Thursday after Western president Dr. Bob Vartabedian approved it Tuesday.

Provost Jeanne Daffron said the policy change was supported by most of the school's students, faculty and staff. She says it is the university's responsibility to provide a healthy campus for everyone.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports it is still unclear how the policy will be enforced. But Daffron says campus police won't be asked to intervene. She expects most people will follow the policy voluntarily.