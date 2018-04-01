Missouri Whips Tennessee 31-3

COLUMBIA (AP) - Maty Mauk threw three touchdown passes and ran for another, leading No. 9 Missouri's dominant and resilient effort in a 31-3 victory over Tennessee Saturday night.

The Tigers (8-1, 4-1 SEC) responded smartly a week after squandering a 17-point cushion in the fourth quarter of a double-overtime loss to South Carolina. Andrew Baggett banged another chip-shot field goal attempt off the left goalpost, eerily similar to his game-ending misfire a week earlier, but instead of heartbreak they still took a 24-3 cushion into halftime.

Missouri forced three turnovers and committed none in Mauk's best game in three starts in place of injured James Franklin. Mauk had 114 yards on 13 carries, and threw touchdown passes to Dorial Green-Beckham, L'Damian Washington and Marcus Lucas in the first half. Franklin (shoulder sprain) warmed up before the game.

Tennessee (4-5, 1-4) is 0-4 on the road, all but one of them blowouts.