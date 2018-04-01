Missouri Woman Accused of Bigamy

PARK HILLS (AP) - A 28-year-old woman is facing a rare criminal charge in Missouri - bigamy.

The Daily Journal newspaper in Park Hills, Mo., reports that Michelle Sykes was charged with the misdemeanor on Tuesday. Authorities say bigamy charges are rarely filed because, while people sometimes marry more than one spouse, it is not often reported.

St. Francois County prosecutors say Sykes was married in the county in 2010. In December, her husband told deputies he had recently discovered that she had married in 2008 in St. Clair County, Ill., and was apparently still married to that man, too.

St. Francois County prosecutor Jerrod Mahurin says the 2008 marriage would nullify the union made in Missouri.