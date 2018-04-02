Missouri woman accused of repeatedly poisoning 9-year-old son

By: The Associated Press

CLAYTON (AP) — A north-central Missouri woman is accused of repeatedly poisoning her 9-year-old son for about a year.

Prosecutors in St. Louis County have charged 35-year-old Rachel Kinsella of Meadville with endangering the welfare of a child. A judge Friday set Kinsella's bond at $50,000.

Court documents alleged investigators found that Kinsella secretly was having her son treated at two hospitals, getting unspecified prescriptions at both.

Authorities allege that Kinsella told police she "accidentally" gave her son the wrong medication on "an occasion." But medical experts said the type and amount of drugs found in the boy's system showed intentional poisoning.

Gregory Smith, a St. Louis attorney representing Kinsella, said, "She adamantly denies everything," and wants to get her son back.