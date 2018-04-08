Missouri woman accused of stealing car with baby inside

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Court records say a Springfield woman stole a car with a 5-week-old baby inside, quickly abandoned the vehicle and then used a debit card taken from the car to buy cigarettes.

Thirty-three-year-old Julie Reeds pleaded not guilty last week to five felonies and a misdemeanor.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the car was taken after it was left unlocked and running on the afternoon of Dec. 6 while a mother was picking up her child from a Springfield day care. Court records say the baby's mother spotted the car parked nearby and a woman running away it. Police say Reeds then bought cigarettes.

Court records say she was arrested after trying to flee from police in a different stolen vehicle last week, striking a police car in the process.