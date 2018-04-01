Missouri Woman Accused of Trying to Swap Baby for Car

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) -- A southwest Missouri woman has been charged with trying to swap another woman's baby for a used car.

The Joplin Globe reported that 44-year-old Lana Y. Banks of Oronogo surrendered Friday morning at the Jasper

County Jail in Carthage on a felony charge of trafficking in

children. The charge was filed March 22.

She was released after posting a $2,500 surety bond and $1,000 cash bond. Her phone number wasn't listed and no attorney was listed for her on online court records.

A probable-cause affidavit says Banks told the prospective

adoptive parents Jan. 13 that they could be allowed to adopt an unborn child another woman was carrying in exchange for a car worth at least $3,000. The couple reportedly told Banks the swap was illegal.