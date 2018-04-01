Missouri woman charged with animal abuse

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A Missouri woman is charged with three counts of felony animal abuse after nearly 50 dogs were taken from her property southeast of Kansas City.

Jackson County prosecutors charged 76-year-old Ellen Schreiner Wednesday, a day after the dogs and one cat were found in "filthy and unsafe conditions" at Schreiner's home near Oak Grove.

About 25 dogs were found in an outside building and other animals were inside the home and a garage, which deputies said had an "overpowering" stench of dog waste, along with empty food and water dishes.

The animals were taken to the Great Plains SPCA shelter in Independence. They are suffering from a variety of health problems.

Schreiner was found guilty in a 1997 of animal abuse case in a Jackson County.