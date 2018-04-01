Missouri woman charged with impersonating a US marshal

HOUSE SPRINGS (AP) - A 55-year-old eastern Missouri woman has been charged with impersonating a U.S. marshal.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 55-year-old Arberdella Hurd, of the unincorporated Jefferson County community of House Springs, was charged Friday in federal court. It wasn't immediately clear if she had an attorney.

Officials said from 2009 until she was arrested Thursday, Hurd led people to believe that she worked as a deputy marshal. Authorities said she regularly carried a gun and told her longtime boyfriend that she worked in "witness security" for the marshal's office.

Hurd also equipped her sport utility vehicle with law enforcement-type emergency lights. Authorities say that they found business cards that identified Hurd as a "Special Deputy U.S. Marshal" when her residence was searched.