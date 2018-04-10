Missouri woman charged with killing her boyfriend in his sleep

By: The Associated Press, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

HILLSBORO (AP) — Authorities say an eastern Missouri woman who is charged with fatally shooting her sleeping boyfriend told investigators that an intruder was to blame.

The St.Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 48-year-old Laurel Leeker was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Investigators say she fatally shot 49-year-old Steven Pettit several times on Thursday in the Mapaville area, south of St. Louis.

A detective wrote in the probable cause statement that Leeker said she was in the bathroom when Pettit was killed. Detectives found no evidence of a break-in at the home.

An online obituary describes Pettit as a Navy veteran who operated a Jefferson County gun shop.

Bond for Leeker is set at $150,000 cash. No attorney is listed for Leeker in online court records