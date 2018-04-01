Missouri woman charged with killing son found in field

BOLIVAR, Mo. (AP) — A woman found lying near the body of her disabled son in a southwest Missouri field has been charged in the teen's death.

Forty-two-year-old Kimberly Lightwine, of Aldrich, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Austin Anderson, who was blind and autistic. No attorney is listed for her in online court records.

Lightwine had a broken leg when she was found Aug. 29 near Anderson's body. He was wearing only a diaper, and investigators think he might have died as many as three days earlier from dehydration and the lack of a vital medication.

The probable cause statement says Lightwine took her son to the field east of Morrisville while high on methamphetamine and stayed there until he died. She repeatedly told authorities, "I killed my kid."