Missouri woman denied right to vote due to missing postmark

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A Missouri woman studying in New York is outraged that an apparent postal processing error will prevent her from voting.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 21-year-old Miranda Higgins says she expected no problems when she mailed her voter registration application and absentee ballot request. She did so on Oct. 11, one day before Missouri requires that that the applications be postmarked.

Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller says the issue was that the envelope lacked a postmark. Although all mail is supposed to be postmarked, postal officials say mistakes sometimes happen.

Her mother, Deanna Higgins, has asked state election officials to investigate. She says she initially was told her the issue was that the application was received after the deadline. Only a small part of the envelope was kept.