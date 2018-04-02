Missouri woman faces more charges linked to online threats

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A southwest Missouri woman accused of sympathizing with the Islamic State group is facing more federal charges related to her alleged online threats against federal agents and military members.

A new indictment Tuesday replaces one returned against 38-year-old Safya Roe Yassin of Buffalo in February, adding additional counts of transmitting a threatening communication and conspiracy.

Authorities allege that from May 2015 to last February, Yassin plotted to use Twitter to disseminate information believed to be from the Islamic State. Authorities say she posted names, hometowns and phone numbers of two FBI agents on Twitter under the words "Wanted to kill," as well as a link in a retweet listing similar information about at least two former military members.

A message left Wednesday with her public defenders wasn't immediately returned.