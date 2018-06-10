Missouri woman gets 15 years for murder-for-hire scheme

ST. CHARLES (AP) — An eastern Missouri woman has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after she tried to hire an undercover officer to kill her husband's pregnant girlfriend.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 35-year-old Sherri Densing, of St. Charles, was sentenced Monday in St. Charles County Circuit Court for conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and distribution of a controlled substance.

Authorities charged her in August after videotaping a meeting between her and the undercover officer. Densing provided the officer with photographs of the woman, keys to her vehicle and what Densing believed was the key to the girlfriend's residence.

Authorities say Densing also gave the officer $60 to buy a gun and vials of morphine, hyrdomorphone, lorazepam and other illegal narcotics.