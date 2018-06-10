Missouri woman gets 15 years in stabbing death of boyfriend

LIBERTY (AP) — A Kansas City, Missouri, woman has been ordered to spend 15 years in prison for the stabbing death last year of her boyfriend.

The Kansas City Star reported that 49-year-old Emma Hyson was sentenced Friday in Clay County. She pleaded guilty last month to voluntary manslaughter. She had been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Authorities said Hyson reported that she stabbed 52-year-old Kenneth Wilcock in the neck in their apartment after the two had been arguing. Hyson siad she passed out for several hours and called police after waking up and finding Wilcock dead.