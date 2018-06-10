Missouri woman gets 30 years in prison in Kansas killing

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Missouri woman was sentenced to 30 years in prison in a Kansas City, Kansas, killing.

The Wyandotte County district attorney's office says 32-year-old Natasha Tone Pa Hote, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, was sentenced Thursday for second-degree murder.

She pleaded guilty last month to killing 60-year-old Richard Vertz Jr. in June 2013 at his home. An autopsy revealed that Vertz had been stabbed to death.