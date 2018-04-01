Missouri woman gets Illinois prison time in son's death

By: The Associated Press

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — A Missouri woman has been ordered to spend a quarter century in Illinois prison for killing her infant son in 2012.

24-year-old Wallisha Bland of St. Louis was sentenced this week in southwestern Illinois' Madison County. That's where she pleaded guilty in December to one count of first-degree murder.

Authorities say Jace Gillespie died at a hospital in October 2012 shortly after emergency responders found him unresponsive in an Alton apartment.

An autopsy showed that the baby died of a skull fracture, and authorities believe Bland threw the infant onto the floor.