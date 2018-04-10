Missouri woman gets seven years in prison for foiled murder plot

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A southwest Missouri woman has been ordered to spend seven years and three months in federal prison for her foiled attempt to hire someone to kill her sister.

Leta Faye Douglas, 52, of Houston, Missouri, was sentenced Tuesday in Springfield, where she pleaded guilty in January.

Court documents indicate Douglas' ex-husband contacted authorities after she called him in January 2015 asking for help with the plot. The husband said Douglas' parents were in a home for the elderly and her sister was in charge of their finances. He believed she wanted access to her parents' estate.

Douglas met with the undercover agent in Houston in February 2015 and gave him a map of her sister's home and the $2,000. She was arrested a few days later.