Missouri Woman Helps Decorate White House for Christmas

O'FALLON (AP) - A St. Charles County woman known for her lavish Christmas decorations at her own home helped decorate another house - the White House.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Ramona Jones-Williams of O'Fallon is one of 136 volunteers from 37 states chosen this year to decorate 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

For the past 20 years, the hair salon operator has taken decorating her own home to extremes with 13 individually-themed Christmas trees. She wrote to Sen. Claire MCCaskill and Rep. Todd Akin seeking to do the volunteer work at the White House and got confirmation in October.

Jones-Williams was involved in a variety of decorations, including cutting and pasting photos of military families into frames made from acorns. The frames hang on the Christmas tree in the Blue Room.