Missouri Woman Makes Point with Plane Banner

KIRKWOOD, Mo. (AP) - Lucy Nobbe was fed up with Congress, and she wanted the world to know.

Or at least the nation's largest city.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the 51-year-old woman from the St. Louis suburb of Kirkwood was angry about the historic U.S. credit downgrade. So she spent $895 to hire an airplane to fly around New York City on Tuesday pulling a banner that read: "THANKS FOR THE DOWNGRADE. YOU SHOULD ALL BE FIRED!"

Nobbe says she was surprised by the strong and positive reaction. Her message caused a buzz on New York's financial blogs and prompted a hunt to discover who was behind it.

Photo courtesy of the Huffington Post.