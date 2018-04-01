Missouri woman pleads guilty in death of baby found in cave

WARRENSBURG (AP) — A Missouri woman faces 15 years in prison for the death of her newborn son, whose body was found in a cave.

Latasha Wilson pleaded guilty Thursday to first-degree involuntary manslaughter, child endangerment and abandoning a corpse. She was originally charged with second-degree murder.

The Warrensburg Daily Star-Journal reports the plea deal calls for consecutive sentences of seven years for manslaughter and four years each for the other two charges.

Prosecutors allege Wilson gave birth in January 2014 in a bathroom at work. They say the baby boy was born alive but drowned in a toilet. She and another person took the body to a research cave in northwest Missouri that's used by the University of Central Missouri. Two students found the partially burned body in March 2014.