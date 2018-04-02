Missouri Woman Rescued from Niagara River in NY

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) - A 30-year-old woman from Missouri was rescued from the Whirlpool Rapids below Niagara Falls after she fell in while hiking along the shore with her fiance.



State Parks Police say the woman, from St. Louis, was hiking in Whirlpool State Park when she tried to reach down and touch the swirling waters. She toppled in, and her fiance flagged down a nearby Jet Boat. The tour boat crew pulled the woman out of the water.



The woman's name wasn't released. Police say she was hurt and was taken to Mount St. Mary's Hospital and then transferred to Erie County Medical Center.