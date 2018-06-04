Missouri woman sentenced in day care drug case

By: The Associated Press

ST. CHARLES (AP) - A Missouri woman who admitted to selling marijuana and smoking methamphetamine in the house where she ran a day care has avoided jail time.

A judge on Thursday sentenced 30-year-old Brooke Mitchell of St. Charles to a five-year suspended sentence. She isn't allowed to operate an in-home day care and has to submit to random drug testing.

Mitchell pleaded guilty to possessing a controlled substance and to distributing a controlled substance.

Authorities in September 2013 found the drugs in the home where Mitchell cared for her two children and five preschool-aged children.