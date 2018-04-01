Missouri woman sentenced to life for infant's death

HARRISONVILLE (AP) - A Pleasant Hill woman faces life in prison in the death of her infant, whose body was found encased in concrete.

The Kansas City Star reports that 30-year-old Krystal Scroggs was sentenced Tuesday. She pleaded guilty in April to second-degree murder after authorities said she didn't seek medical attention after giving birth in 2013.

She also was convicted of abandonment of a corpse and endangering the welfare of a child.

Authorities said the infant was born with methamphetamine in its system and that Scroggs' failure to take the baby to a hospital or call 911 was the cause of the baby's death.

Prosecutors also say the infant's body was found in a plastic tub filled with concrete.

Scroggs' attorney, John Picerno, says he's filed a notice of appeal.