Missouri Woman Sues Over Husband's Death in Jail

MAYSVILLE (AP) - A woman is suing two northwest Missouri counties and several officials after her husband died after he was jailed.

Janet Harris of Maysville alleges in the lawsuit that the staff at the Daviess/DeKalb Regional Jail didn't give her husband medical treatment for a lung infection while he was jailed for 25 days. Thirty-six-year-old Timothy Harris died in early June.

The jail's administrator, Robert Gray, declined to comment on the pending litigation. He is one of 12 defendants, including both counties and their sheriffs.

Randy Sims, presiding commissioner of Daviess County, says he was told by jail administration that the staff did all it could to help Harris.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports that Harris, a convicted felon, was jailed after he tried to buy a rifle.