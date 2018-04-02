Missouri Women's Basketball Loses in Starkville

No. 21 ranked Missouri lost 52-42 at No. 11 ranked Mississippi State Sunday afternoon.

Missouri is now 4-2 all-time against Mississippi State and are 0-2 when playing at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville.

The Tigers kept Mississippi State scoreless for the opening 3:37 before the Bulldogs drained six straight shots that put them on an 11-0 run. Missouri struggled offensively and Mississippi State was up 17-6 at the end of the first quarter.

Senior guard Morgan Stock helped pull Missouri within 4 points when they held Mississippi State scoreless for 5:05 The Tigers went on a 7-0 run and Stock shot made a 3-pointer. That was Stock's 114th career 3-pointer which put her in eiegth place over Amanda Hanneman (2006-10) in program history and she made her 115th 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter.

Missouri outscored Mississippi State 12-6 in the second quarter but they trailed the Bulldogs 23-18 at halftime. The Tigers are now 3-6 when trailing at the half this season.

The Bulldogs owned the third quarter as they outscored the Tigers 12-9. At the end of the third quarter the Tigers trailed Mississippi State 35-27.

With 7:05 remaining in the fourth quarter, Missouri cut the Bulldogs lead to 35-34 off a reverse layup from freshman guard Sophie Cunningham. Cunningham lead the Tigers with 13 points and eight of those points came in the fourth quarter.

Mississippi State would close the game on a 7-0 run after converting five of their last seven shots.

Missouri's 42 points are the lowest total for the Tigers this season. The Tiger shot 32 percent (14-for-44) from the floor and 75 percent (12-for-16) from the free throw line.

The Missouri women's basketball team will play Thursday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. against Alabama at Mizzou Arena. The Crimson Tide are 14-9 overall and 3-7 in SEC play.