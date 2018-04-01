Missouri Women's Golf Tied for Third at Big 12 Championship

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tigers women's golf team has positioned themselves for a shot at the Big 12 Championship. Heading into Sunday's final round at Old Hawthorne.

The Tigers are tied with Texas A&M for third place and trail only the University of Texas and Iowa State.

Mizzou had three players finish in the top fifteen, including Marissa Cook, who had six birdies today finishing at two under par.

Tomorrow's final round will start at 8 A.M due to the anticipated rainy weather.