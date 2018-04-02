Missouri Women's Hoops Introduces 2013 Signing Class

COLUMBIA -- The Mizzou Women's Basketball program and head coach Robin Pingeton announce the addition of three Tigers to the team in 2013. Jordan Frericks, Sierra Michaelis and Kayla McDowell have signed national letters of intent to join the Missouri squad next season.

"We are extremely excited to welcome these three young ladies into our basketball family," Pingeton said. "They will make an immediate and positive impact on and off the court. They understand our vision and expectations of this program and are very excited to help build this program into something very special."

KAYLA MCDOWELL // 6-2 // F // CINCINNATI, OHIO (MASON)

Kayla McDowell will come to Missouri next year after finishing her career under Mason Girls basketball coach Rob Matula. McDowell chose to come to Mizzou over Iowa and Nebraska. McDowell is a four-year starter for the Comets, and she averaged 13.7 points per game in her junior season. She also averaged 7.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.2 steals per game. McDowell helped the Mason Comets to an 18-7 season in 2011-12, bringing the team to its first regional since 2000. She has been recognized as a First-team All-GMC award winner, and was a Cincinnati Enquirer Division I all-area selection. She was also named to the All-GMC Second team and earned an All-Region Honorable Mention. While maintaining her talents on the court, McDowell also shines in the academic world. She is a three-year member of the Dean's List and boasts a 3.9 grade point average. McDowell was also recognized as the Science Department Student of the Year.

JORDAN FRERICKS // 6-1 // G/F // QUINCY, ILLINOIS (QUINCY NOTRE DAME)

Jordan Frericks will come to the University of Missouri from Quincy, Ill., where she plays basketball and soccer for Quincy Notre Dame High School. Frericks is a two-time Illinois Basketball Coaches Association First Team All-State nominee, and was named to the Third team after her freshman season. She has helped her team to two consecutive Illinois Class 2A State Championship titles, and a 33-1 record in her junior season. She averaged 16.1 points per game, 8.1 rebounds per game and 5.4 steals per game in her junior season while shooting 61.8 percent from the field. She is a three-time Player of the Year Award winner as she was named the KHQA Girls Basketball Player of the Year, Quincy Herald-Whig Player of the Year and Illinois Basketball Services Small School Co-Player of the year after the 2011-12 season. Frericks finished in sixth place for Ms. Illinois Basketball and has been recognized for her outstanding talents on the court by several Illinois outlets. She was recognized on the Associated Press 2A First Team All-State, and she was also recognized as a First Team All-State player by the Champaign News-Gazette. She was a Chicago Tribune All-State special mention and also a Chicago Sun-Times First Team All-State athlete. She chose Mizzou over Kansas, DePaul, Illinois, Wisconsin and Wisconsin-Green Bay.

SIERRA MICHAELIS // 5-10 // G // MERCER, MO. (NORTH MERCER)

Sierra Michaelis, 2012 Missouri Wendy's High School Heisman winner, will join the Missouri Women's Basketball program next year after finishing her high school career at North Mercer. Currently a national finalist for the Wendy's High School Heisman Award, Michaelis is also a 2011 All News Press Girls Basketball Athlete of the Year, and was chosen as a representative of the KMZU Dream Team. She earned HDC All-Conference First Team honors for her basketball and softball abilities as well. Michaelis was recognized by Missouri Coaches as a First Team All-State Missouri selection, and also earned First team All-State Missouri Sportswriters and Sportscasters honors three years in a row. She has been named a KAAN Radio All Star for three consecutive years as well. After the 2011-12 season, Michaelis was named the St. Joseph News Press Player of the Year, and has twice been chosen as the newspaper's Athlete of the Week. Michaelis set the Missouri state scoring record for high school freshmen, and she will have the opportunity to become the all-time leading scorer in the state of Missouri this season. She has led her high school team to three consecutive HDC Conference titles, three consecutive HDC Conference Tournament titles and three consecutive district championships. Not only does Michaelis excel on the court, but she stands out in the classroom as a five-year ‘A' Honor Roll member, and a three year member of the National Honor Society. She is also active in her community as she currently serves as the President of her local Future Business Leaders of America chapter. Michaelis chose to come to Missouri over Nebraska.

