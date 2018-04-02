Missouri Women Score Another Win

EeTisha Riddle had 12 points and Marchele Campbell added 11 points to help extend the Tigers' (12-2, 2-0 Big 12) winning streak to 11 games. C'stelle N'Garsanet had a team-high eight rebounds for Missouri. Twiggy McIntyre led the Wildcats (11-2, 1-1 Big 12) with 14 points. Missouri stayed in the lead the entire game and was ahead 35-11 at half time. Kansas State improved its shooting percentage to 43% in the second half from 16% in the first, and had just two points less than Missouri in the second half, but it wasn't enough to keep the Tigers from the win.