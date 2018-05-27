Missouri Womens' Basketball Loses in Final Seconds

DULUTH, Ga - The Mississippi State Bulldogs squeezed by the Missouri Tigers in the first round of the SEC tournament Wednesday, winning 73-70.

Kendra Grant and Martha Alwal led the charge for the Bulldogs. Grant put up 17 points and Alwal 16. No. 13 Mississippi State shot 4-14 from behind the arc, but made buckets when it mattered. Fouled with 17 seconds left in the game, Jerica James made the first and missed the second free throw putting the Bulldogs up 72-70. James then created a turnover and was fouled again. She would make one more free throw and set Mississippi State three points ahead 73-70.

Mizzou senior Brianna Kulas scored 18 points with 11 rebounds and three assists but it wouldn't be enough. Two more Tigers scored in double-digits with Sierra Miachaelis notching up 16 points and Morgan Eye with 10.

Missouri has now lost two games in a row reducing their record to 17-13. The Tigers will return to Columbia and wait for the news on their postseason fate. Selection Monday for the women is March 17.