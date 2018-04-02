Missouri wrestling cruises past Lehigh to advance to championship
IOWA CITY, Iowa - The No. 2 Missouri wrestling team advances to the finals in the National Duels Finals after a win in the semifinals against No. 11 Lehigh 23-9.
Missouri's J'Den Cox now has victories in 49 straight matches including a victory against Elliot Riddick in the 197 class match. The win streak leads the NCAA as Cox defeated Riddick in a 4-0 decision.
Missouri is now 23-0 overall and remains 8-0 in conference play.
In the 125 class, No. 1 Alan Waters picked up his second victory of the day 6-3 over Scott Parker after early take downs.
No. 1 Drake Houdashelt picked up a big win against Drew Longo 6-3 after Longo put on an impressive showing earlier in the day with a victory against No. 3 Ohio State.
Cox helped wrap up the win for Missouri as he is just one win away from 50-straight victories in his career. In the 197 class, Cox got ahead early as Riddick was whistled for a pair of stalling calls to help Cox to victory.
The Tigers will face off against No. 1 Iowa Sunday, Feb. 22 at 11:30 a.m. CT in finals of the National Duels Finals. The two teams are the only two remaining undefeated teams in the country.
Match-by-Match Results:
125 - Alan Waters (Missouri) dec. Scott Parker (Lehigh) 6-3
133 - Mason Beckman (Lehigh) dec. Zach Synon (Missouri) 9-4
141 - Lavion Mayes (Missouri) major dec. Randy Cruz (Lehigh) 11-3
149 - Drake Houdashelt (Missouri) major dec. Drew Longo (Lehigh) 10-2
157 - Mitch Minotti (Lehigh) dec. Joseph LaVallee (Missouri) 2-0
165 - Mike England (Missouri) dec. Marshall Peppelman (Lehigh) 6-1
174 - Jonny Eblen (Missouri) dec. Santiago Martinez (Lehigh) 4-2
184 - Nathaniel Brown (Lehigh) dec. Willie Miklus (Missouri) 7-3
197 - J'Den Cox (Missouri) dec. Elliot Riddick (Lehigh) 4-0
285 - Devin Mellon (Missouri) dec. Doug Vollaro (Lehigh) 5-3