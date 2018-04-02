Missouri wrestling cruises past Lehigh to advance to championship

IOWA CITY, Iowa - The No. 2 Missouri wrestling team advances to the finals in the National Duels Finals after a win in the semifinals against No. 11 Lehigh 23-9.

Missouri's J'Den Cox now has victories in 49 straight matches including a victory against Elliot Riddick in the 197 class match. The win streak leads the NCAA as Cox defeated Riddick in a 4-0 decision.

Missouri is now 23-0 overall and remains 8-0 in conference play.

In the 125 class, No. 1 Alan Waters picked up his second victory of the day 6-3 over Scott Parker after early take downs.

No. 1 Drake Houdashelt picked up a big win against Drew Longo 6-3 after Longo put on an impressive showing earlier in the day with a victory against No. 3 Ohio State.

Cox helped wrap up the win for Missouri as he is just one win away from 50-straight victories in his career. In the 197 class, Cox got ahead early as Riddick was whistled for a pair of stalling calls to help Cox to victory.

The Tigers will face off against No. 1 Iowa Sunday, Feb. 22 at 11:30 a.m. CT in finals of the National Duels Finals. The two teams are the only two remaining undefeated teams in the country.

Match-by-Match Results:

125 - Alan Waters (Missouri) dec. Scott Parker (Lehigh) 6-3

133 - Mason Beckman (Lehigh) dec. Zach Synon (Missouri) 9-4

141 - Lavion Mayes (Missouri) major dec. Randy Cruz (Lehigh) 11-3

149 - Drake Houdashelt (Missouri) major dec. Drew Longo (Lehigh) 10-2

157 - Mitch Minotti (Lehigh) dec. Joseph LaVallee (Missouri) 2-0

165 - Mike England (Missouri) dec. Marshall Peppelman (Lehigh) 6-1

174 - Jonny Eblen (Missouri) dec. Santiago Martinez (Lehigh) 4-2

184 - Nathaniel Brown (Lehigh) dec. Willie Miklus (Missouri) 7-3

197 - J'Den Cox (Missouri) dec. Elliot Riddick (Lehigh) 4-0

285 - Devin Mellon (Missouri) dec. Doug Vollaro (Lehigh) 5-3