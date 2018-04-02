Missourians Can Get Some Criminal Records Expunged

JEFFERSON CITY - Missourians could be able to get some criminal misdeeds expunged from their records.

Under newly approved state legislation, people could ask the courts to erase their criminal history after 10 years for a misdemeanor and after 20 years for a felony. Those seeking to have criminal records expunged would need to have completed their prison terms, probation and parole. They also would need to have paid restitution and not have committed another crime.

About a dozen offenses would be eligible, such as passing a bad check, fraudulent use of a credit device and trespassing.

Republican Sen. Brad Lager says the measure was designed to be narrowly tailored and started as an effort to help people regain firearm rights. Prosecutors and the Missouri Press Association raised concerns.