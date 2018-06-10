Missourians can now join lawsuit over Anthem breach

JEFFERSON CITY - Anthem customers in Missouri can now join a lawsuit against the health insurance company that had its security system breached in December.

The breach, the largest health-care security breach in the history of the United States, affected 80 million people nationwide and 2 million people within the Show-Me State.

Now, a group of law firms from Kansas and Missouri are working to make sure those affected in the two states are properly represented when the case becomes a class-action lawsuit.

The groups began touring Missouri with its first round of trips on Wednesday to Joplin, Springfield and Jefferson City. They will visit Columbia on Thursday.

Attorney Paul Davis said there are currently over 40 similar lawsuits around the country, but that they will eventually become part of one large case.

"There are so many lawsuits all over, but eventually they will all become consolidated and everyone affected will have a chance to be compensated," Davis said.

People at the meeting felt they didn't know where to turn after the breach; many said they had a hard time getting a hold of Anthem in the aftermath of the incident.

According to the legal team, this lawsuit can give those people and other Missourians affected a voice once the case does include people nationwide.

"It's going on all around the country, and we want to make sure people in Missouri have a chance to participate," Davis said.

In order to become part of the lawsuit, residents of Kansas and Missouri must request a contract here.

The contract is free to sign and those involved may receive a "small" amount of money if and when Anthem settles the case at a later date.