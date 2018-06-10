Missourians Choose Supreme Court Judges

COLUMBIA - Starting Thursday, Missourians have a new opportunity to be part of choosing Missouri Supreme Court Judges. Missouri's Chief Justice announced the changes at a conference in Columbia Thursday. Earlier, Missouri Chief Justice, William Price unveiled the new system allowing Missourians to directly nominate State Supreme Court Judges. The public can also attend the interview with Judge candidates and the selection commission's votes will now be public. Price says this will help move toward more transparency.

"The benefit to Missouri will be that the people now can see and have a greater trust that this plan works better than any other way," said Price.

While Missouri bar members agree citizens should be a part of the selection process, they are unsure the new rules are the best way. They will get to see them in action soon, though. Chief Justice Price told KOMU the changes take effect immediately.