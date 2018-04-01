Missourians Complete Governor's 100 Missouri Mile Challenge

JEFFERSON CITY - In 2013, Missourians walked, hiked, road, and rolled more than 1,162,000 miles as a part of the governor's 100 Missouri Miles Challenge. That is enough miles to circle the earth 46 times.

On Thursday, Gov. Jay Nixon said in a new release the Challenge was a success.

"The First Lady and I launched the 100 Missouri Miles Challenge to encourage Missourians to get healthy and fit by enjoying the tremendous outdoor recreational opportunities the Show-Me State has to offer, and we could not be prouder of the overwhelming response," the Governor said. "Missourians challenged themselves, their families and friends to make 100 Missouri Miles part of a healthy, active lifestyle and logged more than 1.1 million miles in only seven months."

Gov. Nixon said the goal of the challenge was to encourage Missourians to lead healthy lifestyles using the state's "tremendous outdoor recreational opportunities." The Governor and First Lady Georganne Nixon hope to motivate others to get out on the trail. As of Thursday, Gov. Nixon has recorded 369.1 miles, and Mrs. Nixon has recorded 429.5 miles.

The 100 Missouri Miles Challenge for 2014 will be launched later this year. Until then, Missourians can continue to sign up and log miles at 100MissouriMiles.com.

Photo Courtesy: Twitter / @GovJayNixon