Missourians face voter registration deadline for primaries

COLUMBIA - Residents of Missouri will have until 5:00 p.m. Wednesday night to register to vote in Missouri's presidential primary.

“The first step for eligible voters is to make sure they are registered to vote and that their registration address is up to date," Missouri Secretary of State Jason Kander, D-Kansas City, said.

Missouri will have an open primary, which means a voter does not have to be registered with a specific political party in order to vote in its primary. However, a voter cannot vote on the ballots of multiple parties.

Eligible Missourians may also register to vote in person at their local election authority’s office, any Department of Motor Vehicles office or state agency that provides services to the public.

Mailed voter registration forms must be post-marked by Wednesday, and submissions completed online at GoVoteMissouri.com must be received by 5 p.m. on Wednesday. TurboVote.org is also a popular website for registering to vote.

"If you're sitting at home and you're really rooting for someone, or hoping that they're their party's nominee, it's really important that you go out and vote," Tigers Advancing Political Participation vice president Christopher Dade said. "The primaries are really competitive, so voter turnout is really important for your candidate to get that nomination."

The Republican Party still has six candidates remaining in the race. Businessman Donald J. Trump of New York currently leads the candidates with 17 delegates and nearly 31% of the popular vote.

The Democratic Party is down to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton of New York and Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont. Sanders currently leads with 36 delegates to Clinton's 32.

[Editor's note: This has been updated to include the newest name for TAPP - Tigers Advancing Political Participation. TAPP was formerly called Tigers Against Partisan Politics.]