Missourians file petitions to get marijuana measures on future ballots

1 year 6 months 1 week ago Thursday, November 10 2016 Nov 10, 2016 Thursday, November 10, 2016 6:54:00 PM CST November 10, 2016 in News
By: Danielle Katz, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - Three separate individuals filed three different initiative petitions with the Missouri Secretary of State's Office Wednesday and Thursday to change state marijuana laws. These filings follow Tuesday's election, during which three states, including border state Arkansas, approved medical marijuana initiatives and three more states passed recreational marijuana initiatives. 

The petitions all have different purposes, but attorney and medical marijuana advocate Dan Viets said he is certain medical marijuana legalization will be on the November 2018 ballot and pass.

"Thousands of Missourians who need marijuana for medical purposes for the relief of pain, spasms, other injuries and ailments are now treated like criminals. That should end," Viets said.

Viets said he believes the support for medical marijuana has dramatically increased. A 2014 poll conducted showed 70 percent of adults are in favor of doctors prescribing small amounts of marijuana for their patients. As of Tuesday, medical marijuana was legal in 28 states.

Medical marijuana almost was on the November 2016 ballot, but a measure fell short of the required signatures after election authorities invalidated more than 10,000 signatures that were on the wrong form.

Joy Sweeney of the Council for Drug Free Youth said she believes increased access through legalization leads to more youth use, harming what she calls the "most vulnerable population."

"We have a scientific process for approval of medicine in this country and it doesn't involve voting. No other medicine is voted on," Sweeney said.

Viets said he does not think legalization of medical marijuana in Arkansas will lead to a significant number of people bringing marijuana across state lines. 

"The Arkansas program is a very limited program, and there may be some patients from Missouri who obtain recommendations from their doctors and go to Arkansas to purchase marijuana for medical use. There may be some of them who come back to Missouri with that marijuana," Viets said.

Viets said he has not seen a single case where someone has gotten in legal trouble for taking medical marijuana across state lines from Illinois, a bordering state where medical marijuana was legalized in 2013. 

Related Stories

More News

Grid
List

Killer in 2016 Moberly murder pleads guilty, gets life in prison
Killer in 2016 Moberly murder pleads guilty, gets life in prison
RANDOLPH COUNTY - A Huntsville man pleaded guilty to murder on Tuesday and received a life sentence with no chance... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, May 24 2018 May 24, 2018 Thursday, May 24, 2018 8:37:00 AM CDT May 24, 2018 in News

Investigators: Russian military missile downed Flight MH17
Investigators: Russian military missile downed Flight MH17
BUNNIK, Netherlands (AP) — An international team of investigators said Thursday that detailed analysis of video images and photos... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, May 24 2018 May 24, 2018 Thursday, May 24, 2018 5:58:00 AM CDT May 24, 2018 in News

Hundreds of Missourians' hunting licenses could be revoked
Hundreds of Missourians' hunting licenses could be revoked
JEFFERSON CITY - Potentially more than one thousand Missourians could lose their hunting, fishing and trapping licenses after a Department... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, May 24 2018 May 24, 2018 Thursday, May 24, 2018 2:27:00 AM CDT May 24, 2018 in News

Judge rules President Trump can't block critics on Twitter
Judge rules President Trump can't block critics on Twitter
NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge ruled Wednesday that President Donald Trump is violating the First Amendment when he... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, May 23 2018 May 23, 2018 Wednesday, May 23, 2018 7:10:00 PM CDT May 23, 2018 in Continuous News

Federal court rules in favor of transgender Missouri inmate
Federal court rules in favor of transgender Missouri inmate
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal district court in St. Louis has ruled that the Missouri prison system must... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, May 23 2018 May 23, 2018 Wednesday, May 23, 2018 5:48:22 PM CDT May 23, 2018 in News

Hot car deaths already on the rise in 2018 with record spring temps
Hot car deaths already on the rise in 2018 with record spring temps
MID-MISSOURI - If you look at the forecast you can easily tell that summer is here early. Don't forget that... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, May 23 2018 May 23, 2018 Wednesday, May 23, 2018 5:43:00 PM CDT May 23, 2018 in Weather

Missouri Chamber report highlights statewide skills gap, outlines solutions
Missouri Chamber report highlights statewide skills gap, outlines solutions
JEFFERSON CITY - A new report by the Missouri Chamber of Commerce identifies challenges in the Missouri workforce. The... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, May 23 2018 May 23, 2018 Wednesday, May 23, 2018 5:41:00 PM CDT May 23, 2018 in News

NFL owners say players must stand for the National Anthem
NFL owners say players must stand for the National Anthem
(CNN) - NFL players must stand during the National Anthem this season, team owners decided Wednesday, a reaction to fierce... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, May 23 2018 May 23, 2018 Wednesday, May 23, 2018 5:36:38 PM CDT May 23, 2018 in News

Animal tethers no match for heat
Animal tethers no match for heat
JEFFERSON CITY - Temperatures are rising, and one expert says animals need more attention when tethered outside. "Heat exhaustion... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, May 23 2018 May 23, 2018 Wednesday, May 23, 2018 5:07:00 PM CDT May 23, 2018 in News

Homemade explosives found in Cole County man's home and car
Homemade explosives found in Cole County man's home and car
COLE COUNTY - Cole County deputies say a man accused of having pipe bombs was cooperative when they asked to... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, May 23 2018 May 23, 2018 Wednesday, May 23, 2018 3:54:00 PM CDT May 23, 2018 in News

Gov. Greitens makes appearance at gun competition
Gov. Greitens makes appearance at gun competition
HALLSVILLE - The NRA Bianchi Cup happens every year in Missouri, however this year, embattled Gov. Eric Greitens made an... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, May 23 2018 May 23, 2018 Wednesday, May 23, 2018 3:40:00 PM CDT May 23, 2018 in News

CPD introduces community policing initiative to Columbia residents
CPD introduces community policing initiative to Columbia residents
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department wants feedback from residents on its community policing initiative. A meeting Wednesday gave people... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, May 23 2018 May 23, 2018 Wednesday, May 23, 2018 3:25:00 PM CDT May 23, 2018 in News

House special committee continues reading of witness transcript
House special committee continues reading of witness transcript
JEFFERSON CITY - The House Special Investigative Committee continued reading the transcript of the testimony of the woman involved in... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, May 23 2018 May 23, 2018 Wednesday, May 23, 2018 3:12:00 PM CDT May 23, 2018 in News

Tax credit revision could bring more amateur sporting events to Mid-Missouri
Tax credit revision could bring more amateur sporting events to Mid-Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY- A revision to Missouri's amateur sports tax credit program could bring more sporting events to Mid-Missouri. The... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, May 23 2018 May 23, 2018 Wednesday, May 23, 2018 3:04:00 PM CDT May 23, 2018 in News

Former California police chief accused of stealing, forgery
Former California police chief accused of stealing, forgery
CALIFORNIA - The Moniteau County prosecutor filed criminal charges against the former California police chief Wednesday. Former police chief... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, May 23 2018 May 23, 2018 Wednesday, May 23, 2018 2:15:00 PM CDT May 23, 2018 in News

Federal audit cites potential conflict over Missouri grant
Federal audit cites potential conflict over Missouri grant
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A top official at Missouri's Department of Public Safety had a potential conflict of interest when... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, May 23 2018 May 23, 2018 Wednesday, May 23, 2018 2:11:00 PM CDT May 23, 2018 in News

Live-music industry changes as collectors drop hammer on royalty fees
Live-music industry changes as collectors drop hammer on royalty fees
LAKE OZARK- Businesses in mid-Missouri face a steep choice when it comes to having live entertainment -- lose the music... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, May 23 2018 May 23, 2018 Wednesday, May 23, 2018 1:53:00 PM CDT May 23, 2018 in News

The Latest: Judge weighs subpoena of pro-Greitens group
The Latest: Judge weighs subpoena of pro-Greitens group
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri judge is weighing whether a secretive nonprofit group that supports Gov. Eric Greitens' agenda... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, May 23 2018 May 23, 2018 Wednesday, May 23, 2018 1:08:00 PM CDT May 23, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 76°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
10am 79°
11am 82°
12pm 83°
1pm 85°