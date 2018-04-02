Missourians head to the polls

COLUMBIA- Missouri voters took to the polls on Tuesday morning. The polls opened at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Boone County Clerk Wendy Noren and Cole County Clerk Steve Korsmeyer said the best way for voters to get through the polls quickly is to make sure they have their identification with them. Korsmeyer also said the busiest times for voting are before and after work and during lunch time, so if voters can come at other times, voting will be faster for them.

To find out where your polling place is, click here.

Noren also suggests that voters look over their sample ballots to know what issues they are voting on. To see all candidates running for office and all the issues on the ballot in Boone County, click here.

Each voter will choose one party ballot and choose which candidate they wish to represent that party on the November ballot.

Some mid-Missouri counties ran out of paper ballots in the last election, but those counties assured KOMU 8 News that they ordered enough paper ballots for Tuesday's election. Touch-screen machines intended for disabled voters will also be in use in case ballots run out.