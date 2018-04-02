Missourians Offer Assistance for Hurricane Sandy Relief

COLUMBIA - As Hurricane Sandy is slamming the northeast, some Missourians are offering assistance.

Twelve linemen from the Columbia Water and Light Department headed to West Virginia Monday morning to help restore power after the hurricane.

Over the weekend, the Missouri Red Cross sent five volunteers to help with hurricane relief. Two-two person teams will arrive in Middleton, New York Monday night. One volunteer was sent to Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Ameren Missouri sent out additional crew members Monday, totaling around 150 people. PSE&G, the main utility company in New Jersey, called to request emergency assistance on Friday morning.