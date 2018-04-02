Missourians Search for Reliable Health Exchange Information

COLUMBIA - Missourians looking for information about the state's federally-run health exchange can access several sources as alternatives to the healthcare.gov page.

The website opened to the public Oct. 1, but has had some technical difficulties.

The Obama administration said last week the problems were created by demand, as millions were logging on to the page to see the coverage options open to them.

According to an Oct. 6 Wall Street Journal report, administration officials admitted software and design flaws created the problems customers were experiencing.

Missourians looking to bypass the website and get more information about the exchanges have several options.

Consumers can call the federal government's hotline at 800-318-2596 to enroll by phone or obtain more information about the exchanges or Medicaid coverage.

Consumers can also call the hotline to receive a mail-in application, which they can fill out to obtain coverage if they are eligible.

Consumers can also go to localhelp.healthcare.gov and enter their zip code. This will notify consumers which local organizations or health providers have "navigators," trained staff who can sit down with enrollees and help them explore their options.

Coventry and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield are the two insurers offering plans on Missouri's exchange.

Click here to view a spreadsheet which outlines what plans are available in each county and the projected cost.