Missourians Still Aren't Clicking their Seat Belts

A recent study shows that isn't the case.

They say they have their reasons. The fact is Missourians still aren't buckling up.

Nikki Gainey says she always tries to remember to buckle up.

"I just don't want to get hurt," Gainey explained.

The Columbia Police Department agrees that wearing your seatbelt is important.

"People are taking their lives into their own hands when they're not wearing their seatbelt," said Brian Richenberger of the Columbia Police department.

But one out of four Missourians still aren't buckling up. That's down from 23% last year.

"I don't know what exactly we could attribute that to, like I said, we at the police department encourage all drivers to wear seatbelts," said Richenberger.

Police say they wish they could pull people over purely because they don't buckle up. They say this simple action could save your life.

Missouri isn't a primary seatbelt enforcement state.

"That means that we're gonna have to stop cars for another violation before we can enforce the seatbelt law," said Richenberger.

Which police say makes the law harder to enforce.

"I believe people would wear seatbelts more often if they knew that officers could stop them based solely on not wearing a seatbelt," said Richenberger.

But the department says it hopes people will want to wear their seatbelt just for their own safety.

The 75% seat belt rate is average over the past four years but officials say the drop from last year is still disappointing.