Missourians Take to the Polls

COLUMBIA - As the polls open Tuesday, Missourians will cast their ballot in a wide array of races from an open U.S. Senate seat, to a health care proposition.

Voters will decide Tuesday who will represent each party in the November 2 general election.

Analysts expect Secretary of State Robin Carnahan will be the Democratic candidate to fill the seat vacated by Sen. Kit Bond, R-Missouri. She will likely run against Rep. Roy Blunt. However, there are several others running on both sides of the ticket.

State Auditor Susan Montee is also running for re-election. She will face-off against the Republican candidate, either Tom Schweich or Missouri Rep. Allen Icet.

And eyes nationwide will focus on Missouri as results for Proposition C come in. Proposition C, otherwise known as the Missouri Health Care Freedom Act, is the first of its kind in the nation. The measure would block requirements set by the national health care reform signed by President Obama in March. A yes vote would stop the government from penalizing Missourians who refuse to buy private health care. A no vote would not change current Missouri law regarding private health care insurance.