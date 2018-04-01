Mistrial Declared for Man accused of Killing Officer

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

CLAYTON (AP) - A judge declared a mistrial Tuesday in a case where the suspect admitted on the stand that he shot and killed a suburban St. Louis police officer. The suspect testified he was in a trance, distraught after his younger brother died earlier that day. Kevin Johnson was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Kirkwood Police Sergeant William McEntee. Johnson admitted Saturday on the stand that he shot McEntee multiple times on July 5, 2005. Two defense witnesses backed the Johnson family's claim that police didn't try to help his younger brother who died earlier that day. Jurors could not reach a verdict. Prosecutors say a new trial will be scheduled.