Mistrial Declared in John Edwards Corruption Case

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - A mistrial has been declared in the campaign fraud trial against ex-presidential candidate John Edwards.

Jurors on Thursday acquitted John Edwards of one of six counts involving him taking money from wealthy heiress Rachel "Bunny" Mellon. They told the judge they are deadlocked on the other five charges against him.



She declared a mistrial.



The ninth day of deliberations Thursday took a confusing turn after the judge mistakenly believed the jurors had reached a verdict on all six counts. She sent them back to deliberate some more.



In about an hour they came back and said they couldn't reach a decision on the other charges. Edwards was accused of using money from wealthy donors to hide his pregnant mistress as he ran for president in 2008.