Mistrial For Clayton Man

2007

CLAYTON (AP) - The 22-year-old man accused of killing a Kirkwood police officer in 2005 is facing trial starting today. Kevin Johnson is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Sgt. Bill McEntee. Jury selection begins today and testimony is expected to begin Monday. Johnson's first trial in April ended in a mistrial after jurors deliberated for more than 12 hours without reaching a verdict. Johnson said in that trial that he shot McEntee. St. Louis County prosecutor Bob McCullough says he will use Johnson's confession in the new trial.