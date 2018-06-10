Mizzou and Notre Dame to Meet in Kansas City

COLUMBIA - Missouri Basketball will face Notre Dame in the semifinals of the 2011 CBE Classic at Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo. The November 21 contest is slated for a 6:30 p.m. start locally and will be televised nationally on ESPN2.

Georgia will face California in the second semifinal matchup. The championship and consolation games will be played November 22. The consolation starts at 6:45 p.m. CT on ESPNU, while the finals will take place approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion of that meeting on ESPN2.

Missouri is 6-2 all-time vs. Notre Dame on the hardwood, but the two storied programs haven't met since 1995. Missouri won that most recent meeting, 64-56, in Columbia, with Paul O'Liney pouring in 20 points. Missouri and Notre Dame have actually met in Kansas City once before. The Tigers won 92-70, with Ricky Frazier scoring 27 points and Steve Stipanovich dropping in 14. Missouri shot an incredible 72 percent from the floor and hit 36-of-39 free throws in the 22-point triumph. That win vaulted the Tigers to No. 4 in the Associated Press poll the following week. The club eventually spent two weeks at No. 1.

Preliminary round games for the 2011 CBE Classic at Mizzou Arena will be announced at a later date.