Mizzou Announces Launch of 2013 Football Season Ticket Request List

COLUMBIA - Mizzou Football season tickets are once again expected to be in high demand in anticipation of the Tigers' sophomore season in the Southeastern Conference. Mizzou sold out its season ticket allotment for the first time ever last season and the Tigers will play one of the top home schedules in the SEC in 2013. The home slate includes five bowl teams from a year ago, with four of those winning 10 or more games in 2012, including Florida, South Carolina and Texas A&M.



Renewal packets are in the process of being mailed to 2012 season ticket holders. Those individuals will have until the April 12 deadline to renew their ticket locations and request any changes or additional seats. If you did not purchase season tickets in 2012 the only way to obtain new season tickets for the upcoming season, at this time, is via the online request list. The request list will be available through www.MUTigers.com beginning on Monday, March 11. Those requests will be processed after the ticket office has completed renewals and seating upgrade requests from current season ticket holders.



There is a $50/seat deposit required to join the football season ticket request list. The deposit will be applied to the cost of your season tickets, if you become eligible to purchase them. Request list applicants are encouraged to join the Tiger Scholarship Fund to improve their priority point ranking. New season ticket requests will be assigned using the Tiger Scholarship Fund Priority Point System (http://www.tsf-mizzou.com/tsf-annual-fund/priority-points). TSF Donor level and priority points will be calculated based on the Tiger Scholarship Fund donation deadline of May 31. All TSF donations are non-refundable. All ticket requests are based on seat availability and specific locations are not guaranteed.



Some seat locations will require an annual per-seat donation to the Tiger Scholarship Fund. The full per-seat donation will be due at time of allocation, if applicable. YOUR TICKET DEPOSIT DOES NOT GUARANTEE YOU SEASON TICKETS. If demand exceeds supply or you are not allocated tickets for any reason, your season ticket deposit will be refunded. The maximum number of new season tickets that may be purchased through the request list is four (4).



Fans can register for the 2013 football season ticket request list online-only at mutigers.com on Monday, March 11, beginning at 8:00 a.m. (CDT).



It is anticipated that the majority of new season tickets will be located in the corners on both the East and West side of Memorial Stadium, near the end zones, as well as in the Tiger Zone section at the south end of the stadium. Fans will have the opportunity to specify their ticket category preference, as listed below, when registering.



Single game ticket information for both home and away contests for the 2013 season, will be released later this summer. For more information visit www.MUTigers.com or call the Mizzou Athletics ticket office at 1-800-CAT PAWS (884-PAWS in mid-Missouri).



Season Ticket Prices (7 games):

· Public - $379 (seats may also require an annual per seat donation to the Tiger Scholarship Fund)

· Faculty/Staff - $288 (Full time benefit eligible, faculty/staff status will be verified. Maximum of 2 season tickets at the faculty/staff rate. Additional tickets at the faculty/staff rate may be purchased for dependent children under 18 years old)

· Tiger Zone - $288 (Tickets will be allocated in south end zone seating area. No per seat donation required.)

· Young Alumni - $288 (Maximum of 2 season tickets may be purchased for Mizzou alumni who have graduated within the last 3 years (Winter 2010). Alumni status will be verified.)

· Touchdown Terrace - $800 (Located at the South end zone field level, next to Mizzou team locker room entrance. Fans will enjoy new bucket stadium seats, private restrooms, hospitality tent, complimentary concessions, game programs and more! No per-seat donation required.)