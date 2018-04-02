Mizzou Announces Men's Basketball Game at Sprint Center

KANSAS CITY, Missouri - Mizzou basketball announced today it will take on a former Big Eight and Big 12 rival this season in Kansas City.

The Tigers scheduled a tough out of conference date with the Oklahoma State Cowboys. The former conference rivals will meet in late December in the same arena they last played - The Sprint Center.

Of course, that game was the Big 12 tournament, where the Tigers crushed the Cowboys 88-70.

"We had this opportunity, though I looked at it and wondered how smart it was, playing a great team like Oklahoma State," said MU Men's Basketball Coach Kim Anderson. "I thought it was one that was great for our student athletes, one that is great for our fan base, and one that was great for college basketball in general."