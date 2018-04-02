Mizzou Apparel Store Says SEC Football Boosts Business

COLUMBIA - Mizzou is down to its last few football games and with no more SEC home games left, some apparel shops are already looking ahead to basketball season.

Derek Garrett, manager of Jock's Nitch, said the SEC season brought a lot of good business for the store. Jock's Nitch has only been open for about a year, but Garrett said he saw a decent increase in sales for this year's football season.

"The excitement over the SEC has just been great. The sales have gone up compared to last year so no complaints here," Garrett said.

Garrett added there is still basketball season to look forward to, however, football games draw bigger crowds.

"There's probably going to be a little drop-off just because the population of people that go to football games is greater than basketball games, but you know we're going to have a great basketball team so I don't see [business] falling off too much," Garrett said.

He added that SEC fans from opposing teams have even contributed to a boost in sales because they often buy souvenirs.